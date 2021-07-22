$74.69 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $74.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.18 million and the lowest is $74.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $293.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.30 million to $294.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $299.05 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $301.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million.

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.