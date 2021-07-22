78,348 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of 908 Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $22,389,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,814 shares of company stock worth $2,752,896. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.38 million and a P/E ratio of -27.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

