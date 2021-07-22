$830,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post $830,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $190.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

