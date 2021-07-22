85,144 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Compass Diversified as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 826.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.90 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

