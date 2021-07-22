8,977 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.97.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

