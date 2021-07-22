8PAY (8PAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247,807.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $232,636.00 and $247,807.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00141642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,342.75 or 1.00146674 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

