8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $682,439.26 and approximately $732,848.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001301 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

