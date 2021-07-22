$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $10.29 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

