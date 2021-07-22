91,898 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,011,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,622.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.