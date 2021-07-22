943,868 Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 943,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLIU. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000.

OTCMKTS:COLIU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 106,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,559. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

