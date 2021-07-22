950,000 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $198,000.

KSICU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

