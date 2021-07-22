A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

