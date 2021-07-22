AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.64

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.26. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 26,533 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

