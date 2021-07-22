Aave Price Reaches $282.52 on Major Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $370.10 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $282.52 or 0.00873342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,843,354 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

