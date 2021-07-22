Aave Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Aave has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for $268.07 or 0.00839579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $386.88 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,842,388 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

