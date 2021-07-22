AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.29. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

