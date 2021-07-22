ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 7454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

