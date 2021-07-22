Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97.
In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $23,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
