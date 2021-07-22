Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $23,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.