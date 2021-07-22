Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,354 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 116,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $440.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.96. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

