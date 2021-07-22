Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $313.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.60. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

