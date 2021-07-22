Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,286. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACRS stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

