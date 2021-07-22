ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

