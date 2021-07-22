ACoconut (AC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,318.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $597,489.54 and approximately $7,318.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053936 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

