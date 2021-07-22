Actinium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,780.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $849,208.06 and $25,780.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,031,650 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

