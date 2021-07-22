Acute Angle Cloud Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $231,713.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,105.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.70 or 0.06191163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.11 or 0.01352152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00367938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00600057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00377667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00290349 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

