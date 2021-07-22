Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

