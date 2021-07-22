Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

ADEVF stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.