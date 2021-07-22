Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $125,399.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,428 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

