adToken (ADT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. adToken has a total market capitalization of $774,961.08 and approximately $1,696.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, adToken has traded 214.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.00883967 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

