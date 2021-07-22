aelf Market Cap Reaches $100.20 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, aelf has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $100.20 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00085109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00854499 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006318 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

