Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

AMTX opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.18.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

