AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerCap stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84. AerCap has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

