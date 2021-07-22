Aeron Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,530.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $13,839.01 and $77,530.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00889791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

