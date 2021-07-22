Aeternity Price Down 5.6% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and $5.66 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036991 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,421,345 coins and its circulating supply is 340,600,402 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.