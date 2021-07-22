Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 5.38% of Affimed worth $41,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.70. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.