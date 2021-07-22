AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

