Aggreko (LON:AGK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 869 ($11.35). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.35), with a volume of 281,786 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 863.27.

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

