Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.81. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 42,481 shares trading hands.

AIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$439.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 82.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

