Aion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.09 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Aion has a market cap of $53.07 million and $5.09 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,302.02 or 1.00114107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.22 or 0.01280685 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.00366183 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00441831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,669,786 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

