Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Air Lease worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

NYSE AL opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.