Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

