Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share.
Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. 132,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25.
In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
