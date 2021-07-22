Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. 132,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.