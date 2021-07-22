Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report sales of $2.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.01 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $671.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,225,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

