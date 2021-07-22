Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $769,758.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00302629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00118833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00151385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 651.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

