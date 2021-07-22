Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.