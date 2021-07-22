Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ALFVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.
Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.21. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.86.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
