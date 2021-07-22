Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALFVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.21. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.86.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

