Algorand Price Tops $0.80 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Algorand has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $63.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002458 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00247455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,611,393,683 coins and its circulating supply is 3,132,306,137 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

