Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,506 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 4.0% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $84,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 422.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,255,000 after buying an additional 236,268 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,301,000 after buying an additional 376,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

BABA traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.78. 440,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

