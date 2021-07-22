Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,995,021 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.6% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.33% of Alibaba Group worth $2,025,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 373,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193,506 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 422.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236,268 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $214.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,872. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $579.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

