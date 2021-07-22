Alien Worlds Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $164.46 million and approximately $402.85 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00105979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00141783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,408.50 or 1.00351085 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

